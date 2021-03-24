Grab your tire chains! Road to Mount Lemmon open with restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) - Craving a snow day on the fifth day of Spring? Get your sled and your tire chains ready, the road to Mount Lemmon is officially open with restrictions.

Wednesday morning, Pima County Sheriff's Department shared that the Catalina Highway was closed after Mount Lemmon received approximately two inches of snow Tuesday night.

Catalina Highway is CLOSED https://t.co/8FGMbdFZ8u — Shea Sorenson (@sheasorensonwx) March 24, 2021

Shortly after crews were able to clear the icy roadway, PCSD shared that the road to Mount Lemmon has been opened for vehicles with four-wheel-drive or chains.

At this time, all-wheel drive vehicles are not allowed up the mountain.

For more information about road conditions, call the road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.