Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

Breaking NewsNationalTop Stories

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

Authorities on Tuesday also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed.

Authorities say the victims were men and women between the ages of 20 and 65.

CO: Boulder Grocery Store Shooting Press Conference

LIVE: Officials hold press conference after ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. http://bit.ly/3f8r4LU

Posted by News 4 Tucson – KVOA on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

By PATTY NIEBERG and THOMAS PEIPERT
Associated Press

Associated Press

