Police: Toddler fatally struck by vehicle driven by father in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say a 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle driven by his father in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said the boy’s family was preparing to leave their home Sunday around noon when the child was struck by the car.

Gallegos said the “tragic accident” happened when the boy’s mother was loading her other children and items into an SUV when the toddler at her side walked toward a truck the father was driving.

Gallegos said the vehicle was slowly pulling forward, knocking the child to the ground and running him over. The boy died at the scene.