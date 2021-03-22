Meghan McCain apologizes for defending use of ‘China virus’ earlier in pandemic

(CNN) - Meghan McCain is apologizing for her previous comments about former President Trump's use of the term "China virus" to refer to the coronavirus.

It comes after comedian John Oliver called McCain out last week for tweeting a "Stop Asian hate" graphic following last the deadly shootings in Georgia.

A white gunman who said he was driven by a sex addiction killed eight people, most of them Asian women, at Atlanta area spas.

The shootings brought renewed attention to violence against Asians.

After McCain tweeted the stop Asian hate graphic, Oliver pointed out that she had defended using the term "China virus" earlier in the pandemic.

"The View" host took to twitter, condemning violence targeting Asians.

She also wrote in part quote "There is no doubt Donald Trump's racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda."