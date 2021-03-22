Dog kills toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CNN) - "Amyrical was a very happy baby smiles, giggles. She just had a birthday last week and her birthday party was Saturday," Cory Painter said.

Painter's grandchild is Smyrical's sibling. She says she knew the child from birth.

Just a year old, just learning to walk. A bright and bubbly toddler who loved the show Cocomelon.

"She just had these big beautiful eyes and a smile that would light up the room," Painter said.

Late Thursday night, Amyrical was rushed to the hospital after being bitten on the head by the family dog.

Painter says the dog was a female pocket bully, a pitbull and Patterdale terrier mix.

That never been violent with people or other animals.

"The dog was like her best friend," Painter said.

The dog, now at Sangamon County Animal Control.

Officials say it's under observation for rabies but offered no further information at this time.

Meanwhile, Painter says, the child's family is heartbroken over the loss.

Now planning a funeral for a child gone too soon.

"They're all taking it really hard," Painter said.

Painter says they'll get through this tragedy together, and remember the happy times with their brown-eyed girl.

"Hold your children tight," Painter said.