Wanted Marana man arrested after hiding in desert for three months

Last updated today at 12:40 pm
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a 42-year-old man sought on sex abuse-related charges was arrested after spending over three months hiding in the Pinal County desert.

The county Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Marana-area resident David Whitaker on Monday after finding him in a shack he had constructed.

The office said Whitaker was at large since Nov. 28 when deputies received a report of alleged sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl and he left his home before deputies got there.

Whitaker remained jailed Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse and other crimes. Online court records didn’t show a defense lawyer for Whitaker who could comment on the allegations.

