UArizona students react to semester without Spring Break

TUCSON (KVOA) – After the University of Arizona officially announced that Spring Break would be canceled in mitigation of COVID-19 in October 2020, three students shared their thoughts about how the university handled the situation.

According to the UArizona officials, instead of a spring break, the students were given reading days throughout the spring semester.

When senior Sean Fagan received the news about the cancelation of spring break, he did not feel that affected as he is an online student. He explained he felt bad for those who typically travel because there are no consecutive reading days scheduled.

Fagan lives in Southern California, where the pandemic has really affected his lifestyle. He said he just planned to keep busy with school through the scheduled reading days.

“We are online as a university, so ultimately, we really can travel wherever this year," said junior Liv McCoy. "I have traveled the most I ever have during a school year because I have had the accessibility to do so with my education being online.”

McCoy also explained that the reading days were just a quick pause in the school schedule. She said some of her teachers continued teaching on these days and still had assignments due on scheduled reading days.

“I do think that mental health right now is at an all-time low," she said. "It is really important for college students to just completely detach and relax.”

She explained she has been able to travel to Park City and Cabo, Mexico through a few reading days and has been able to make the most of the cancellation of spring break.

Fagan spoke about the reading days similarly, in comparison to spring break students are not able to take a long enough break to actually rest from school.

Initially, Jaxx Davies, a junior at UArizona said he was bummed about spring break being canceled. He then explained, “with online school right now I think people are leaving regardless so, it’s kind of defeats the purpose of canceling spring break and implementing reading days.”

Davies believes that not having the consecutive week of no school does not give students the time to unwind from school.

UArizona students were given a total of five reading days throughout the spring semester. Two of them were consecutive days off.

Students are using these days to do school, travel or relax.

