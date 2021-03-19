UArizona doctoral students examine anti-Asian bias during pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Doctoral students Zhen Zao and Sei Kim at the University of Arizona's Norton School of Family and Consumer Sciences led a team of researchers to examine anti-Asian bias during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students said they interviewed 34 University of Arizona students last year. Earlier this month, Zao and Kim presented their preliminary findings during the Frances McLelland Institue Tuberville Speaker series.

"As social scientists, we thought the best way we can contribute to this community was to listen to their stories regarding this anti-Asian racism and discrimination," Zao said.

The project was launched mid-summer 2020 with focus group interviews in October. The projct focused on three basic topics - discrimination, ethnic identity and activism.

Under the topic of ethnic identity experiences

"Our participants definitely felt more negative societal views toward Asians because of the pandemic," Zao said.

As they began discussing the issue toward the beginning of the pandemic, hate crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans were happening in different places in the U.S.

Zao, Sei and their team went into the study as objective interviewers to gather data, stories and narratives of those they interviewed in the Asian and Asian-American communities about what they felt regarding these issues.

Kim says there are concerns regarding discrimination and hate crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans in Southern Arizona. They cited the university's putting out a letter recently expressing concerns about the nationwide discrimination.

This included raising awareness regarding the types of incidents.

Zao says some participants also shared concerns about going out

"They tried to avoid those non-Asian community-based places," he said.

Such as going only to Asian markets. Zao adds their study is not just about direct discrimination, but the vicarious, indirect, ambiguous discriminations that should also be taken into account.

Kim says participants first witnessed these instances of discrimination and hate crimes via social media and news reports.

Kim says this added to the concerns and worries of experiencing those directly. Zao says this issue is nothing new and was only further reinforced by the pandemic.

Given the times we are living in, Kim says that their research and similar research at other institutions will actually help Asian-American voices become stronger, better organized and more allied than ever

"Because we learned that it's everybody vs. racism," he said.

To view the students full study, find their video on youtube.com and skip to the timestamp, 24:20.