Subtractor dies after accident at Oro Valley power station

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died in connection to a work-related accident that occurred at a power station in Oro Valley Friday.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, a subtractor reportedly entered a Tucson Electric Power substation located near Tangerine Road and First Avenue to get equipment. A pipe reportedly fell and hit the individual in the head.

OVPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say TEP is not involved in the incident. The report came in at around 12:40 p.m.

No one else was injured in connection to the incident.

