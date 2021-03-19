Man charged with second-degree murder after motorcyclist killed in eastside crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Thursday's fatal collision that occurred on the east side.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, 35-year-old Kenneth Marvin Deeter was taken into custody after he allegedly struck the rear of a motorcycle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Kolb Road and Broadway Boulevard.

According to Tucson Police Department, that crashed reportedly caused a chain reaction collision with two other vehicles.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as 64-year-old James Bruce Minish, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said minor injuries were also sustained in connection to the incident.

TPD said excessive speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors in the collision at this time.

Deeter has been booked into Pima County Jail in connection to the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

