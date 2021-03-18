Immigration bills near House passage; Senate prospects bleak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic bills opening a gateway to citizenship for over 3 million young “Dreamers” and farm worker immigrants are heading toward House passage. Republicans are solidly opposed, and that means any legislation on the issue faces a steep climb before it can reach President Joe Biden’s desk.

The bills represent Democrats’ initial steps this year toward Biden’s goal of sweeping legislation making citizenship possible for all 11 million immigrants estimated to be in the U.S. illegally.

But Republicans have been singularly focused on a rising wave of migrants trying to cross the border from Mexico, a surge they’ve blamed on Biden.