Catalina Foothills headed to championship; Salpointe eliminated

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Catalina Foothills High School basketball team has made it to the state Final Four in four of the last six seasons, and now, the Falcon will be playing for a 5A state title. Catalina Foothills jumped out to an early lead against Ironwood and cruised to a 66-54 victory in the state semi-finals.

In 4A action, Salpointe hosted Paradise Honors with a trip to the state championship on the line. In overtime, the Lancers would lose 62-57. Salpointe’s hopes for back-to-back state titles were thwarted by the 3-seeded team from the Phoenix area.

Salpointe’s girls basketball team will play in the state championship game at the 4A level on Saturday.

The Flowing Wells High School girls basketball squad will also suit up in Saturday’s 5A state title game.