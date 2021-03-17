Indiana Priest: Pandemic has brought more exorcism calls

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CNN) - Needless to say, the pandemic has caused a lot of changes in society - no more handshakes, public hugging and no more endless supply of toilet paper.

But there's one apparently pandemic-related change you probably never expected, an increase in exorcism calls.

That is right. More people are calling Catholic priests to expel demons from their friends and loved ones.

That is the case in Indiana anyway.

According to a priest there who does thousands of exorcisms a year, he has seen a higher rate of exorcism calls amid the isolation brought on by the pandemic.

Rev. Vince Lampert is an exorcist for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

"The true cases of demonic possessions, maybe one a year, I've seen," Lampert said. "Whether it's levitation, eyes rolled to the back of the head, foaming at the mouth, people fall on the floor and slither like a snake across the ground."

The reverend has been a priest for three decades.

He has served as the archbishop's appointed exorcist for half of that time.