Authorities identify some of Georgia shooting victims

Authorities have released some of the names of the victims who were slain in a series of shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims who died there as: 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

The sheriff’s office identified an injured person as 30-year-old Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz.

The series of shootings Tuesday at three Atlanta-area massage parlors left eight people dead.

Police arrested a white 21-year-old Georgia man who they say has taken responsibility for the shootings, while denying they were racially motivated, though many of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Instead, officials told reporters Wednesday that Robert Aaron Long said he was a frequent visitor of massage parlors and intended to eliminate the temptation he thought they posed.

