Report: First baby born with COVID-19 antibodies

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WKOW) -- In Palm Beach County, Florida the first baby was born with antibodies against COVID-19 after its mother got vaccinated.

The baby girl had her blood drawn after she was born in late January and testing confirmed it had antibodies against COVID-19, WPBF reported yesterday.

The mother, a frontline healthcare worker, had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine about three weeks before the baby girl was born, according to WPBF.

Local pediatricians published an article on medRxiv about the finding.

"Here, we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination," they wrote in the article.

The authors went on to note that further study was needed to determine how long infants might have antibody protection against COVID-19 after birth.