Suspect wanted after javelina shot in face with arrow in Marana

READER DISCLAIMER: This article includes graphic images that may not be suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

TUCSON (KVOA) - A suspect is wanted after a javelina was found with an arrow in its face in Marana on Monday.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, a javelina was transported to the Tucson Wildlife Center after it was reportedly shot in the face with an arrow near Continental Ranch Community Park Monday morning.

AZGFD said the javelina sustained a fractured jaw in connection to the incident. However, the animal is expected to recover on a soft food diet.

Arizona Game and Fish Department

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “This javelina suffered terribly after someone attempted to take it out of season, possibly by shooting an arrow within a quarter-mile of a structure and in a closed area.”

AZGFD is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is advised to call 1-800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21-519.