Hundreds of migrants bused to Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - Some of the migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico are taken to a holding facility in Midland, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott says the decision came from the federal government.

The migrants, including some children, arrived at the location early Monday.

Abbott says he wasn't aware of the moving plans until Saturday night.

Officials say the Midland County Sheriff's Office will be keeping close watch on the facility and the surrounding areas to maintain security.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement this weekend saying FEMA will back a government-wide effort over the next three-months to shelter and transfer unaccompanied children who trek into the U.S.