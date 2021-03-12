UArizona vaccination pod opens registration for people 55 and up on Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The COVID-19 vaccination site at the University of Arizona will officially open its registration for people 55 and older on Saturday after the Pima County officially expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Friday.

Back on Jan. 14, Pima County officially moved into Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan, vaccinating population groups including protective services workers; K-12, university and community college educators; childcare workers; and adults 75 and older.

While much of Arizona lowered the age range to include people 65 and older in correlation to Gov. Doug Ducey's push in January, Pima County elected to exclude this group from priority due to the amount of vaccine the department had on hand to distribute.

After nearly allowing people 70 and older to register for vaccine appointments on Feb. 4, Pima County Health Department officially began allowing people between 65 and 69 to Phase 1B priority group to register to receive the vaccine on Feb. 18.

Nearly two weeks after Ducey announced Arizona's new hybrid model for COVID-19 vaccine prioritization, allowing Arizonans 55 and older and frontline essential workers to receive the vaccine, Pima County expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Friday to include frontline essential workers and people age 55 and older.

Those 55 and older can begin registering at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 13, for nearly 12,000 first dose appointments at the state vaccination site at the University of Arizona’s campus in central Tucson. Details: https://t.co/cXBLTiZ6bD pic.twitter.com/t7FwBO0ssi — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 12, 2021

With the UArizona site now geared to administer 2,500 shots per day by next week, UArizona officials announced that they will officially allow Arizonans 55 and older to register for a vaccination appointment at their site starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

People who wish to sign up to receive the vaccine are advised to visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 602-542-1000.

UArizona's vaccination pod currently runs from 10 a.m and 10 p.m seven days a week. When more vaccine is available for distribution, the site is expected to expand its operation hours to 24/7.

For more information, visit the webcms.pima.gov.