Tucson Fire uses Jaws of Life to rescue dog that got her head stuck in iron gate

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local dog is free to chance another squirrel after the pup reportedly got her head stuck in an iron gate this week.

According to Tucson Fire Department, they received the call about the dog getting her head stuck between the bars of an iron gate earlier this week.

After using the Jaws of Life, the responding crew was able to free their furry friend in less than 60 seconds.

The crews were also able to fix the gate in that time frame.