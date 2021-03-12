Multiple NY congressional members call on Cuomo to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple members of New York’s congressional delegation are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping.

The Democrat has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately, and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

But a majority of state lawmakers are calling on him to resign.

And Democratic congressional members including U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined those calls Friday.

Nadler said Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers. Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.