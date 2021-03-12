Auto industry urges emissions deal weaker than Obama’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of automakers has told the Biden administration it would agree to raise mileage standards to reduce tailpipe emissions but with tradeoffs and at rates lower than those brokered by California with five other car manufacturers.

The Associated Press has learned that under the industry proposal, automakers would agree to stricter standards in exchange for a “multiplier” that would give them additional credit toward meeting the standards if they sell more electric vehicles.

The deal could give President Joe Biden a quick win by securing cuts in greenhouse gas emissions rather than waiting months, if not years, to legally undo a giant rollback approved when Donald Trump was president. Environmental groups say the deal doesn’t go far enough.