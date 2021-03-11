Senate votes to raise Arizona’s low unemployment pay

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has voted to raise Arizona’s super-low $240 maximum weekly unemployment benefit to $320.

Thursday's 25-4 vote came just over two weeks after the House passed a competing version raising the pay to $300 a week. Republican Sen. President Karen Fann’s proposal puts the raise in effect this summer, while the House would boost pay next January.

The major differences are that Fann's plan cuts benefits from 26 to 22 weeks when unemployment is low and contains a second pay raise to $400 when the unemployment trust fund is full again. Both raise employer premiums.