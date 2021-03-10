TPD officers go viral after captured on camera gifting man a mobility scooter

TPD officers go viral after captured on camera gifting man a mobility scooterNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Tucson Police Department officers went above and beyond their duties after they were seen gifting a mobility scooter in a heart-warming video shared Wednesday.
Officers Fedor and Stout, who are assigned to Operations Division East, decided to help make one man's life easier by giving a community member named Frank a mobility scooter.
TPD said Frank was previously walking solely using a cane. Through this special gift, the department said Frank will get to places in a much quicker way.
In the video, Frank was heard repeatedly asking if the scooter was his because he said he had never expected something like that to happen to him.
