TPD officers go viral after captured on camera gifting man a mobility scooter

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Tucson Police Department officers went above and beyond their duties after they were seen gifting a mobility scooter in a heart-warming video shared Wednesday.

Officer Fedor & Officer Stout in ODE just wanted to make this man’s life a little easier... ❤️

“Recognize that every interaction you have is an opportunity to make a positive impact on others.” - Shep Hyken#lovethyneighbor #serviceoriented #connectingwiththecommunity pic.twitter.com/bbykeqq5FL — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 10, 2021

Officers Fedor and Stout, who are assigned to Operations Division East, decided to help make one man's life easier by giving a community member named Frank a mobility scooter.

TPD said Frank was previously walking solely using a cane. Through this special gift, the department said Frank will get to places in a much quicker way.

I’m so very proud to work with these officers & the many other TPD employees who work,mostly with little fanfare or recognition,to make our community a great place.Every once in a while it’s nice to highlight their successes even though I’m sure they’d prefer if I didn’t make (4) — Colin King (@CaptainKingTPD) March 10, 2021

In the video, Frank was heard repeatedly asking if the scooter was his because he said he had never expected something like that to happen to him.

