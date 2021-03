TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after a shooting on Tucson's south side, police said Wednesday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene near Tucson Boulevard and Drexel Road.

Police say a man was located with obvious signs of gun shot trauma. He died at the scene.

Details are extremely limited as police continue to investigate the scene.

