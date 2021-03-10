New bill in California looks to fine retailers for not complying with gender-neutral toy departments

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Barbie dolls and monster trucks may soon be sharing shelves in California.

Two lawmakers in the Golden State introduced a bill to eliminate "boys" and "girls" sections in stores.

"He likes to play with dolls and whatever and it's not hurting anybody. So putting them together not really gonna make a difference," a shopper said.

When it comes to music, do not have to go to different aisles to shop.

Now two state lawmakers are wondering why toys should be any different.

They are pushing an assembly bill for gender neutral toy departments.

If big box stores do not comply, They may face a $1,000 fine.

"There are girls who like boy things boys who like girls things and people who are nonbinary so why not combine it all?" said Carol Schwartz said.

"Let kids play with what they want to and it would just be easier to find everything if it's combined into one," said shopper Edith Ismail.

But Chapman University law professor Marisa Chincharoolo, who taught gender studies, says if passed the bill would only further polarize voters.

"I think it's a very well-intentioned bill," Chincharoolo said. "I think there are more effective more consensus-building ways to achieve progressive values than this type of legislation that says we are just gonna penalize anyone who doesn't agree with those values."

Retail consulting expert, Burt Flickinger, says this is no time to create more regulations for struggling retailers.

"Hero and hazard pay should be the priority and gender assortment while well-intentioned is an idea for next year when we are out of the COVID-19 crisis," Flickinger said.

If the bill passes, it's scheduled to start on New Year's Day 2024.