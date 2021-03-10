Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic.

He hits his 50th day in office on Wednesday as his administration awaits final congressional passage of his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package.

The bill includes funding to help the White House deliver on a number of Biden’s biggest campaign promises, like reopening schools and getting more Americans vaccinated. Biden has made major strides on a number of his key campaign pledges for his earliest days in office, but others are still awaiting action.