Record number of migrant children in custody along border

(NBC NEWS) - A record number of migrant children are in federal custody along the southern border.

According to officials with Customs and Border Protection, some 3,200 unaccompanied children are being housed in detention centers made for adults.

Less than a week ago, there were 1,700 children in border patrol custody.

There has been an uptick in the number of unaccompanied children coming to the U.S. over the last few weeks, and even more are expected to cross as the weather begins to warm up.

Experts say the increase is likely due to the pandemic, natural disasters and the belief that the Biden administration won't be as strict as the Trump administration.