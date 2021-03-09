Montana joins Arizona lawsuit to halt Biden immigration plan

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s top prosecutor joined a lawsuit filed by Arizona seeking to halt President Joe Biden’s new immigration policies.

The lawsuit was originally filed Feb. 3 by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, to stop a 100-day moratorium on deportations issued by Biden's administration. The lawsuit was amended Monday to add Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, also a Republican.

The lawsuit challenges guidance issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Feb. 18 indicating that the agency would primarily apprehend and remove people who pose a threat to national security, committed crimes designated as “aggravated” felonies or recently illegally crossed the border.