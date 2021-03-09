Migrants pour into Tucson, Pima County receives no federal assistance

TUCSON (KVOA) - A record number of migrants in federal custody are seeking asylum. According to Customs and Border Protection, some 32,000 unaccompanied children are being housed in detention centers made for adults.

Southern Arizona is seeing similar numbers as busloads of migrants stop at Casa Alitas in Tucson before moving on. Officials say the problem is the lack of funding from the federal government to take on these migrants.

Since the Biden Administration took office, the county says there has been an increase in asylum seekers heading in the doors of places like Casa Alitas. With no funding, the county is left searching for funds.

According to the county, there are around 20 to 30 more people coming through daily. With more people than normal, migrant shelters are being stretched thin. Councilman Steve Kozachik said this adds to the financial burden onto the county.

"The county administrator sent out a very detailed message to our federal government," Kozachik said. "The message was simple. We will manage it on the ground, but you need to help pay for it."

In that message dating back to March 5, County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry highlighted multiple emails back and forth requesting funds.



"We haven't seen any checks being written and this is on our doorstep," Kozachik said. "This is on our doorstep. We need the same kind of consideration that FEMA gave to Texas when they had a need. They need to write us a check now."

Diego Lopez, the Program Manager of Casa Alitas said it has been even more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Obviously, we are encouraging social distancing, good hygiene and testing," Lopez said.

Huckleberry said because of the pandemic, there is one-fourth the room there used to be to house people.

"When we used to be able to house over 250 people at Casas Alitas, simply because of the COVID-19 spacing now, we are down at 65," Huckleberry said.

As things seem to be shrinking - resources, space, testing, capabilities, the border is opening up, leaving Huckleberry and the rest of the county wondering how will they be able to take on more people.

Huckleberry said he is comparing this time back to April of 2019. He said if things continue like they are, Southern Arizona could see as many as 500 migrants per day. This number could be difficult to deal with, with limited resources and no federal help.

News 4 Tucson reached out CBP for comment.

But they did not get back to us by deadline.