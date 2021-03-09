Skip to Content

Attic fire burns assisted living facility on northwest side of Tucson

Northwest Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire District crews are working a structure fire that ignited on Tucson's northwest side Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the blaze is currently burning a structure on the 1000 block of Orange Grove Road near La Canada Drive.

Officials say an attic fire ignited in a nearby a home/assisted living facility in that area.

All occupants of the building have been safely evacuated at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

