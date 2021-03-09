Attic fire burns assisted living facility on northwest side of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire District crews are working a structure fire that ignited on Tucson's northwest side Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the blaze is currently burning a structure on the 1000 block of Orange Grove Road near La Canada Drive.

Officials say an attic fire ignited in a nearby a home/assisted living facility in that area.

All occupants of the building have been safely evacuated at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

Northwest Fire & @GRFDAZ crews working an attic fire at a home/assisted living facility on W Orange Grove Rd. All occupants are out of the structure.



Please be advised @PimaSheriff is assisting with road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/T08tpFwNlt — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 9, 2021

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.