Another Oath Keeper who provided ‘security’ around ‘Stop the Steal’ events charged in Capitol riot

CNN Newsource

Another member of the Oath Keepers Paramilitary Group is facing charges in connection to siege on the U.S. Capitol in January.

Joshua James is accused of dressing in tactical gear and acting as security detail at the "Stop The Steal" rally.

He's charged with a pair of counts linked to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

James was taken into custody Tuesday in Alabama.

This comes one day following the arrest of Roberto Minuta, another Oath Keeper member.

CNN

