TUCSON (KVOA) - Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 22nd Street and Starr Pass Boulevard at Interstate 10 Monday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, eastbound and westbound lanes are closed for a "police incident".

— Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) March 8, 2021

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

No further details have been released.