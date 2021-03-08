Robocalls surge to pre-pandemic levels

(CNN) - If you're getting hounded by robocalls, you're not alone.

According to new data from YouMail, Americans received more than 4.6 billion robocalls in February, up 15-percent compared to January.

YouMail tracks robocall traffic across the united states.

About 159.1 million robocalls were placed each day last month.

The latest report noted scam and telemarketing calls accounted for about 60 percent of last month's robocall volume.

The leading illegal types of robocalls involved car warranties and health-related scams.