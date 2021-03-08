Horned protester from Arizona must remain in jail, judge rules

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A judge ruled monday that the so-called Q-Anon Shaman charged in the capitol insurrection must stay in jail.

Jacob Chansley is a well-known figure in the q-anon conspiracy community.

He had asked the judge to release him from jail in recent weeks, claiming his actions on Jan. 6 were peaceful and harmless.

Judge Royce Lamberth rebuked Chansley for being unrepentant and as having shown "a detachment from reality."

Lamberth's decision to keep Chansley behind bars pending trial primarily hinged on the fact that Chansley carried a spear on Jan. 6.

Chansley's lawyer had argued it was a flagpole, but Lamberth determined it was clearly a dangerous weapon.

Lamberth said Chansley could plot further attacks against the U.S. government if put on house arrest.

Chansley has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment.