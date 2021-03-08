Connecticut mother arrested for allegedly strangling, killing 4-year-old

NEW LONDON, Conn. (NBC News) - New London Police have arrested the mother of a 4-year-old boy on murder charges after she claimed she strangled him on Sunday.

Officers responded to a parking lot Sunday morning after getting a report of a woman damaging a vehicle with a bat.

Officials on scene said the woman, 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto, told police that she had strangled her son.

Officers immediately went to the apartment and found an unconscious and unresponsive four-year-old boy, who they later confirmed was Farrauto's son.

Officers began CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the child and called for emergency medical personnel.

The child was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

"So, I was at the crime scene while the child was being transported to the hospital so I talked to the officers who first arrived at the scene, they were choked up by it," Chief Peter Reichard said. "All of them there have children. A couple of them the same age and it hits home. It hits you right in the guts."

Farrauto and her son lived together in the apartment since November 2020, according to officials.

Authorities did not release any details about the cause of the boy's death.

An autopsy will be performed Monday.