Vecinos hold Virtual Block Party to support children’s dental program

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local volunteers are hoping to make a difference in the lives of Tucson's children.

The Vecinos are hosting a Virtual Block Party all week long to help support El Rio's children dental program.

Since 2013, the Vecinos have helped raised thousands of dollars to support dental programs and preventive care.

"This has been a particularly challenging year, so it's great to see them support of our staff and how hard everyone's been working during this time," said Dr. Amanda Pinder, Senior Dental Director of El Rio Health.

"Since the start of the program, Vecinos have helped raise over $525,000 for children's dentistry, specifically in the Tucson community," Dentist Emily Evert added.

Events are happening through this Saturday.

For more information, visit elrio.givecloud.co/fundraisers.