UArizona releases Notice of Allegations against men’s basketball team

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Friday, the University of Arizona has released the NCAA notice of allegations against the Wildcats men's basketball team. The NOA includes five level-one charges against the team and head coach Sean Miller, including a lack of head-coach responsibility charge.

The release of the notice was ordered by a superior court judge after the Arizona Board of Regents stated that the release of the NOA was not in the best interest of the state.

The full notice of allegations can be found below.