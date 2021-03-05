PCSD teams up with Tucson Dragway to prevent street racing

TUCSON (KVOA) – In the summer of 2020, law enforcement agencies across Pima County saw a serious increase in street racing.

Through grants funded overtime provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Pima County Sheriff’s Department were able to increase the number of deputies and officers working street racing enforcement operations.

Some of the street races resulted in fatal collisions. Due to the reckless driving behavior, local agencies have come together to work towards solving the problem. By combining assets information, partnering agencies made a stronger impact on solving the street racing issue.

“Take it to the Track” hosted by Tucson Dragway last weekend, provided a safe environment for racing. At the event, officers and deputies educated racers on the dangers, and potential repercussions of racing on the streets.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department is committed to ensuring Pima County’s roads are safe for everyone and they are going to continue to work with the cooperating agencies to do so.

