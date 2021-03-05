Jeep might drop Cherokee SUV name

(CNN) — Jeep could drop a name synonymous with its brand.

Jeep’s new boss says the company is open to dropping “Cherokee” from its vehicles.

The consideration is in response to objections from the Cherokee Nation. The company is engaging with officials from the Native American tribe.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the companies best-selling models. It was first used on a Jeep SUV in 1974.