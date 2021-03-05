Grab your cowboy hats: Tucson Rodeo to host drive-thru thank you event

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee is putting together a “Thank You” event on March 20 to show their appreciation to Southern Arizona for their support of the annual Rodeo Parade.

Tucson’s first annual Rodeo Parade was in 1925 and with the support of Southern Arizona it has been able to continue the tradition.

The event is a drive-thru from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. with no admission charges. They will be accepting donations of diapers, baby wipes, children’s books, or school supplies for Casa de los Ninos. Casa de los Ninos strives to increase the number of children and families living healthy and safe lives.

When visitors arrive in their vehicles, they will be welcomed by the Parade Chairman, Marshall Stewart and Arizonan Rodeo Queen Shelby Lynn Williams.

The route will be fulfilled with the sight of horses, historical treasures, and a variety of entertainment, including, trick roping, Folklorico dancers, live musical entertainment, and over 80 historical and colorful wagons and carriages throughout a route on Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

Mark your calendar and enjoy the drive-thru parade with friends and family.

For more information, visit tucsonrodeoparade.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski