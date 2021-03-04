Skip to Content

Missing vulnerable woman sought after last seen at Oro Valley Marketplace

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vulnerable woman is sought after she was reported missing from the Oro Valley area Thursday afternoon.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, Phillis Stickel was last seen driving a red 2018 Mazda CX-5 with the Arizona license plate CPK9321 near Oro Valley Marketplace located at Oracle and Tangerine roads.

Officials say Stickel is an 82-year-old woman who is five feet, seven inches tall. She was said to have gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is advised to call 911.

