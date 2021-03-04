‘I don’t wanna die’: Body camera footage released of Arizona officer shooting 17-year-old boy in back twice

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPNX) — Editor's note: 12 News edited some strong language and graphic parts of the above video. The content may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Chandler Police Department released unedited body camera footage that showed an officer shoot a 17-year-old boy twice in the back after the boy allegedly pulled out a gun during a foot chase.

On Jan. 2, Officer Chase Bebak-Miller was driving near Nevada and Erie streets around 9:20 p.m. Police said Bebak-Miller noticed a person, later identified as 17-year-old Anthony Cano, riding a bike with no front headlight in the street.

Police said Bebak-Miller saw Cano riding his bike across both lanes of traffic and that is when the officer turned on the lights to make a traffic stop.

In the unedited body camera video, Bebak-Miller is seen driving behind Cano on his bike with the police lights on, when Cano gets off the bike and begins to run toward Gazelle Meadows Park.

READ MORE: 12news.com