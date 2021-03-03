‘I’m angry, I’m hurt: Parents outraged after teachers from Christian school hold racial slur in social media post

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) - A Missouri Christian school is drawing criticism after five teachers are seen forming a racial slur with large scrabble tiles.

An apology is released, but the local branch of the NAACP is calling for change.

"I'm angry, I'm hurt because I trust you with my child," said Pastor Raymond Horry, who is a parent at O'Fallon Missouri Private School.

It started as a game of human scrabble.

"They were playing around trying to spell raccoon, but they didn't have the R and the A," Horry said.

Faculty with the Christian School District rearranged letters to form a racial slur then posted it to social media.

Parents say it was even on the school district's website.

"I don't believe it that five caucasian teachers," Horry said. "Not one of them knew that. Now maybe one didn't know. Maybe two didn't know it. But all 5 didn't know it?"

Horry has two children who attend the O'Fallon Missouri Private School.

He along with other parents say they're speechless at how a slur like this one could be used by educators.

"He absolutely told me 'Mom, I'm tired of it. Do what you need to do because this is not fair and I'm tired of feeling like this,'" Horry said.

"This isn't our school," said John Smith, a Christian high school graduate. "This was a mistake everybody in the world makes. Mistakes everybody in the world has faults and this is just a little fault that we've had. This is not our school."

In a statement, they say they are investigating and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions after their investigation is complete.

They also added this: "We recognize that this ill-informed action caused hurt and offense to many students and families in our school and in the wider community. We offer no excuse as to why this word was used. In a statement to families last night, we apologized for the incident and sought their forgiveness. We also ask that of anyone who has been impacted by this picture."

"It's a blanket statement, it's the same thing we always have to forgive them for their transgressions because they don't know how to handle racial issues," Horry said.

The president of the Saint Charles County NAACP branch says the group will reach out and discuss the matter with leaders at that school.