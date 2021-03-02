Skip to Content

15 killed in SUV-semi truck crash in Southern California

El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — Hospital officials say an SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashes into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving.

Officials believe there were 27 passengers in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel.

Multiple patients have been flown to hospitals for their injuries. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

