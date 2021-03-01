Tucson judge under investigation after firing warning shot at alleged stalker

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson judge is under investigation after shooting in direction of an alleged stalker. According to reports obtained by News 4 Tucson, Judge Adam Watters fired a pistol at 38-year-old Fei Qin on Feb. 14 out of "self-defense."

Leading up to the night of Feb. 14, an incident report said Judge Watters and his family have has problems with the stalker. According to the report, his daughters said the individual was 'harassing them and slashed their tires in the past week." The individual also left trash on their property.

Fast forward to Feb. 14, the alleged stalker returned. The judge's daughters were present outside the guest house waiting for him to arrive. One of the daughters was armed with a shotgun that she brought for protection.

The stalker was later identified as 38-year-old Fei Qin. Watters recounted that Qin circled the area outside his home. According to the report, Qin was ordered to get out of the car at gunpoint by Watters. Qin approached him and said, "What are you going to do, kill me?"

Watters withdrew his weapon and fired a warning shot, missing Qin. Qin was handcuffed and taken into custody charged with stalking. The report shows a butcher knife, marijuana, a glass pipe and a center point rifle scope were found inside Qin's gray Subaru.