PACC: Buy a kit, get a $0 adoption fee for adult pets

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thinking about adding a new furry member to your family? A local pet shelter is offering an adoption promotion.

When adopters buy “Take Me Home” Kits at Pima Animal Care Center, they get a $0 “O’Doption” price.

For dogs, adopters will buy a collar and leash, and for cats they can get a carrier in order to get that reduced price.

This promotion will not include kittens or puppies. They will still be $50 each. There is also a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog that cannot be waived.

For more information, visit pima.gov/animalcare.