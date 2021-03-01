Effort to recall Mayor Romero fails after failing to collect enough signatures

TUCSON (KVOA) - After collecting over 24,000 signatures, the Recall Regina 2020 petition failed.

According to the City of Tucson, the committee submitted their petitions to the City Clerk on Saturday.

"The Committee needed 24,710 signatures to proceed from the initial tabulation phase of the petition process, the counting of the number of signatures, to the verification phase, where the petition formatting is verified by the City Clerk and signatures are submitted to the Pima County Recorder to be verified line by line ensuring that they meet all registered voter requirements," the City of Tucson said in a news release.

Reportedly, the committee submitted 24,153 signatures. The City Clerk issued a Receipt of Insufficiency, which ends this recall petition.

Romero was elected as the Old Pueblo’s first Latina mayor November 2019.

A group of Tucsonans hoping to recall Mayor Regina Romero started the committee last year. Former Republican congressional candidate in CD-2, Joseph Morgan led the group.

In June 2020, Morgan led a small group of protestors outside the mayor’s house after Romero signed a proclamation instituting a mask mandate in the city to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In July 2020, supporters of the "Recall Regina Romero" group rallied outside of Tucson City Hall. They believed the mayor was not supportive of the city's police force.

Mayor Romero and Tucson City Council will not be defunding the Tucson Police Department in 2021. The body approved a city spending plan that sees the TPD budget remaining at right around $163 million.

