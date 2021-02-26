Teenage boy arrested, charged with first-degree murder in UArizona homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the murder of University of Arizona student Forrest Beckett Keys.

The 20-year-old passed away after he was reportedly shot at around 11 p.m. last Saturday at the Cherry Avenue Garage.

On Friday, Tucson Police Department identified and arrested Alonzo Orosco. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Forrest was a sophomore majoring in communication. He was also a new member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, according to the university.

Police say Keys was walking with friends when a verbal altercation took place between him and people riding in a red Cadillac.

Earlier this week, police said they are on the lookout for a red or maroon Cadillac sedan in connection to the fatal shooting.

Currently, detectives continue to look for additional witnesses and suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.