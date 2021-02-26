Lawmakers work to make Juneteenth a national holiday

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CNN) - The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act has been introduced in both the House and U.S. Senate.

94-year-old civil rights activist Opal Lee went to Washington Thursday to push for the new national holiday as the bills were introduced.

The observance would commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told Texas slaves they were free.

It is thought to be the oldest regular celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Opal Lee endured the winter storm in fort worth where her pipes burst to make the trip to D.C.

It's not her first time advocating for the holiday.

She once walked all the way from her home in Texas to the nation's Capitol to raise awareness for Juneteenth and she started a petition on the matter, which has amassed more than a million and half signatures.