Chuck Huckelberry Loop named best recreational trail in nation by USA Today

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the old saying goes, locals always know best.

And if you ever talked to anyone from the Old Pueblo, there is a reason why we say Pima County is one of the best hiking and cycling spots in the world.

On Friday, USA Today reaffirmed what Tucsonans already knew after the internationally distributed newspaper named the Chuck Huckelberry Loop as the best recreational trail in the United States.

After a panel of experts nominated several trails across the U.S. to receive these honors, US Today asked its readers to vote on which recreational trail is the best in the nation.

When the polls closed and the votes were counted, the USA Today's 1-Best Readers' Choice list placed the Pima County trail on the No. 1 spot on its Best Recreational Trail list.

This placed the Chuck Huckelberry Loop over several notable trails, including the Virginia Creeper Trail that runs from Abingdon, Va. to Damascus, Va. and the Ke Ala Hele Makalae in Kauai, Hawaii.

"I’ve ridden on The Loop, The Katy Trail in Missouri and the C&O Canal Towpath in Maryland. I’ve gone running on the 606 in Chicago. They’re all so different it’s pretty tough to compare them to each other,” Loop user Christopher Crocker said. “For ease of safely getting around a metro area on a bike The Loop is tough to beat.”

The Loop, named after longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, measures more than 136 miles, making it the longest public recreation, multi-use path in the United States.

Officials say the the Loop connects the Rillito, Santa Cruz and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenways.

“Receiving this designation is an honor to all of the County departments who have had a hand in the life of The Loop and a testament to its growing popularity nationwide,” said Deputy County Administrator Carmine DeBonis, Jr. “We are proud to call The Loop ours and look forward to the increased recognition, tourism and economic benefits this designation will bring to our region.”

For more information about the recreational trail, visit pima.gov/theloop or follow the Loop on Facebook.

To view USA Today's “10Best Readers’ Choice” Best Recreational Trail list in its entirety, visit 10best.com.